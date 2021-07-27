Skydiver, Dexter native’s memoir released on audiobook

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - She has spent her life leaping from planes.

Dexter native Melanie Curtis is a professional skydiver.

The audiobook for her memoir, “How to Fly: Life Lessons from a Professional Skydiver,” is up on Audible now.

So, you can listen as it follows her life, growing as a skydiver, entrepreneur and person.

Curtis says she hopes her experiences help each reader, or now listener, take their own leap of faith to follow their dreams.

“That’s what the book is meant to share. It’s to share those stories that are meant to go, ‘Oh, cool, she felt that way, I feel that way.’ Helping people maybe see the humanity such that they might be able to open their minds to more opportunities for themselves,” she said.

You can find more information on the book or buy it for yourself at melaniecurtis.com.

