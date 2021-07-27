Advertisement

State purchases nearly 8,000 acres in St. Lawrence County

New York State DEC
New York State DEC(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - New York state is adding close to 1,000 acres in St. Lawrence County to the Adirondack Forest Preserve.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state bought 947 acres it’s adding to the preserve and another 7,000 it’s protecting under a conservation easement.

The nearly 8,000 acres were purchased for $4.3 million and are along the South Branch of the Grasse River in the towns of Colton and Clifton.

“The newly acquired land will protect the scenic and natural resources of this region, provide high-quality outdoor recreation opportunities, and ensure sustainable forest management that contributes to local economies,” the governor said in a release.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation bought the parcels – known as the South Branch Grasse River Tract and the Cranberry Forest – from The Conservation Fund, an environmental nonprofit.

The easement acquisition connects several DEC easements, including the Conifer-Emporium, Grasse River, Seveys, Silver Lake, and Tooley Pond tracts. The 947-acre forest preserve parcel consolidates portions of the Grasse River Wild Forest.

