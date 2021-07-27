Advertisement

Students can get head start on college while still at BOCES

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson-Lewis BOCES and Jefferson Community College have joined forces to give students a chance to earn college credits while still in high school.

James Ambrose is dean of enrollment at JCC and Nathan Lehman is public relations director at BOCES. They say the new programs creates a pathway for BOCES students to earn a business associate degree in one year.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Students can earn up to 20 credits while still at BOCES, a savings of almost $5,000 in tuition and fees. Having an associate degree makes them more attractive to prospective employers.

You can learn more by calling JCC at 315-786-2437 or BOCES at 315-777-9800.

You can also go to sunyjefferson.edu/academicprograms or boces.com/careertech.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coroner’s report reveals new information about the manner of death for Watertown Firefighter...
Coroner’s report reveals manner and cause of Firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
Troopers release details on Saturday crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
The 36 hole match play final in the championship flite of the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf...
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion

Latest News

Farmers Market Week
Discover local food during Farmers Market Week
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.
Cuomo questions neutrality of AG investigators
Robin Zahler submitted a pic of Easter lilies to our Flower Power Gallery using Send It To 7.
Send It To 7: Flower Power Gallery
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Rain for the afternoon