Students can get head start on college while still at BOCES

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson-Lewis BOCES and Jefferson Community College have joined forces to give students a chance to earn college credits while still in high school.

James Ambrose is dean of enrollment at JCC and Nathan Lehman is public relations director at BOCES. They say the new programs creates a pathway for BOCES students to earn a business associate degree in one year.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Students can earn up to 20 credits while still at BOCES, a savings of almost $5,000 in tuition and fees. Having an associate degree makes them more attractive to prospective employers.

You can learn more by calling JCC at 315-786-2437 or BOCES at 315-777-9800.

You can also go to sunyjefferson.edu/academicprograms or boces.com/careertech.

