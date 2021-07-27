Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: mental health checklist, teen vaping & living longer

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ohio State University is creating a mental health checklist for students as they prepare to return to campus in the fall.

Surveys of more than 1,000 randomly selected students in August of 2020 and April of this year found increased anxiety, depression, burnout, and unhealthy coping mechanisms during the pandemic, along with less physical activity.

Goals prevent vaping

A new study in “Pediatrics” found teens who set goals for their future and have strong support from their parents are less likely to vape.

Researchers say strategies to prevent vaping might differ from what works to discourage cigarette smoking.

Money & longevity

Having more money could add more years to your life.

Researchers at Northwestern University found Americans who have greater wealth at midlife tend to live longer.

That was true even among siblings and twins.

