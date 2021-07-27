Advertisement

Young People’s Theater

July 30 at Clayton Opera House at 6:30 pm
Clayton Opera House
Clayton Opera House(WWNY)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

For nearly 20 years, students have gathered in the Clayton community in summers to bring musical theater to life after only a week’s worth of rehearsals.

Young Peoples Theater of Clayton originally hosted its annual shows at Guardino Elementary School, but later moved their summer productions to the Clayton Opera House.

Each year almost 100 children take singing, acting, and dancing lessons for a few hours over the course of a week. At the end of the week, they perform a full musical for the community.

Clayton Opera House Website

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coroner’s report reveals new information about the manner of death for Watertown Firefighter...
Coroner’s report reveals manner and cause of Firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
Troopers release details on Saturday crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
The 36 hole match play final in the championship flite of the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf...
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion

Latest News

Town Hall Theater
Lowville’s Town Hall Theater to show movies again
Carmen the original bad girl... Met Opera Encores on the big screen.
Met Opera on the Big Screen - Carmen
Money
NY law has long let officials use campaign funds for defense
Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks at Washington D.C. press event Tuesday.
Stefanik: Pelosi ‘bears responsibility’ for January 6 riots