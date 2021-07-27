Young People’s Theater

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

For nearly 20 years, students have gathered in the Clayton community in summers to bring musical theater to life after only a week’s worth of rehearsals.

Young Peoples Theater of Clayton originally hosted its annual shows at Guardino Elementary School, but later moved their summer productions to the Clayton Opera House.

Each year almost 100 children take singing, acting, and dancing lessons for a few hours over the course of a week. At the end of the week, they perform a full musical for the community.

