Advertisement

Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy

Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Thousand Islands Border Crossing(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (WWNY) - As Canada prepares to allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross the border in two weeks, a possible labor strike could derail those plans.

The CBC is reporting that the two unions representing about 8,500 Canada Border Service Agency employees have announced a majority of their members have approved a strike.

The CBC says the unions are asking for pay comparable to other law enforcement agencies, better protection against workplace harassment and discrimination, and a work-from-home policy for non-uniformed employees.

Canada is set to allow vaccinated Americans in beginning August 9. A strike could begin as early as August 6.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 20, 2020. At this point, the U.S. has no plans to allow Canadians to cross the border.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coroner’s report reveals new information about the manner of death for Watertown Firefighter...
Coroner’s report reveals manner and cause of Firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
A Chamont woman is bidding for the chance to keep her home
Chaumont woman fights to keep home in bizarre property dispute
New York State DEC
State purchases nearly 8,000 acres in St. Lawrence County
Andrew Petrie
Ogdensburg man charged, jailed in larcenies
Mask guidance
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US

Latest News

The village of Potsdam was awarded $10 million in 2019 under the state's Downtown...
State doubles awards for revitalizing downtowns
WWNY Skydiver, Dexter native’s memoir released on audiobook
WWNY Lowville’s Town Hall Theater to show movies again
WWNY
WWNY Invasive water chestnuts threaten north country waterways