Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy

OTTAWA, Ontario (WWNY) - As Canada prepares to allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross the border in two weeks, a possible labor strike could derail those plans.

The CBC is reporting that the two unions representing about 8,500 Canada Border Service Agency employees have announced a majority of their members have approved a strike.

The CBC says the unions are asking for pay comparable to other law enforcement agencies, better protection against workplace harassment and discrimination, and a work-from-home policy for non-uniformed employees.

Canada is set to allow vaccinated Americans in beginning August 9. A strike could begin as early as August 6.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 20, 2020. At this point, the U.S. has no plans to allow Canadians to cross the border.

