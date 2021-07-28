Company looks to hire retired soldiers

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A solar manufacturing company coming to the north country is looking to recruit retired soldiers.

A big reason Convalt was drawn to Jefferson County is because of Fort Drum.

The CEO of Convalt says the plan is to hire Fort Drum soldiers leaving the military.

On Fort Drum, Transition Services Manager Craig McNamara says this is an exciting new opportunity and gives transitioning soldiers another option when joining the workforce.

“From our perspective, whenever someone tells me they want to hire transitioning soldiers, spouses, or veterans, that will get my attention. I want to see that happen, and I want to see our soldiers and our family members succeed in this area,” he said.

McNamara says about 3,500 soldiers transition through the program annually, and about one-third of them look for opportunities in the north country.

