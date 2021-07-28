WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Brenda Maxson, acrylic artist, speaks a bit about her work and how she got involved with the arts council. You can see some of her work in our Creative Partner Showcase exhibit.

I began desiring to do more professionally with my artwork about 5 to 6 years ago. This is also the time I retired, so I was afforded the time to begin putting more effort into creating art, and exploring avenues for stretching my wings. Someone suggested I join an arts group to get exposure, and some “art contests.” Eventually I came across St. Lawrence Council on Arts. I’ve seen opportunities for me to get involved with them, and with the show opportunities. I’ve had increasing, pleasure of seeing my artwork accepted and appreciated much more than I could have imagined.

Having the opportunity to be a part of Creative Partners Showcase is both exciting and rewarding, as I am able to share my artwork on a more personal level and on a wider base. It provides me a place to share my love of art with others. I love the fact that being a part of Creative Partners Showcase exhibit opening, I’m accepted as an artist.

Artwork is best appreciated in person. Not only can one see proper perspective of the work, but being able to meet the artist, talk with them about what draws them to particular mediums, certain subjects, what they were feeling and thinking while creating a particular piece, this allows a much deeper understanding of the work. This is what being able to attend the exhibit opening is all about.

Join us on August 5th at 5pm for the exhibit opening of our Creative Partner Showcase. This event will also serve as the grand opening for our new building on 6 Raymond St. in Potsdam.

St. Lawrence County Arts Council

