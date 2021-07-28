Day after our report, woman gets to keep her home

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A woman who was at risk of losing her home has learned she’ll get to keep it and will soon own the land it was built on.

On Tuesday during our newscast we told you about a woman named Lottie Heyl, who found herself in an unusual situation.

A lot has happened in the matter since then. Heyl describes it as a whirlwind, and she says she has a lot to be thankful for.

“I said to my son today, ‘Well. I guess I’ve gotta mow the lawn again.’ I had no desire to even mow the lawn before, ya know? I’m not even going to be here. What do I care,” she said.

Heyl says she has never been more excited to mow her lawn. Why? Her house is saved, and the property she’s been trying to own for over a decade will soon be hers.

Years ago, Heyl struck a deal with a man she met in Chaumont. The man, Justin Cormier, was set to build the home and turn over the mortgage and property to Heyl. The problem is: he never turned it over.

Though she was willing and able, Heyl wasn’t getting billed for the taxes because the land wasn’t hers. Records show last payment was made in March of 2018. Since then, bills have piled up to a total of $45,000 in back taxes. That led to the property being put up for auction on Wednesday morning.

After our report Tuesday, Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray learned the circumstances Heyl was in. He and County Attorney David Paulsen worked with the auction company, Bzrostek’s, and pulled the house from the auction.

And on top of that, there was a lot of support coming from all over, including a man who had his lawyer get a hold of the county.

“I can’t say enough for that man who helped me,” said Heyl.

Gray says the unique situation led to the outcome.

“These are very rare circumstances. This is the second time that I can remember that we have come across this situation,” he said.

Now, for the first time in nearly 13 years, Heyl can take a sigh of relief.

“I just want to thank everybody that helped out on my part, and understood my situation,” she said.

Heyl will have to pay the $45,000 in back taxes as well as $5,000 for legal and auction house fees before the house and property are turned over to her. She says she can’t wait to make more memories with her family in a home that will soon belong to her.

