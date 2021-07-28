Driver spotlight: Jared Gilson

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Have you ever watched racing and wish you were behind the wheel? One Thunderstock driver at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville decided to act on that urge.

The Thunderstock division is sort of the roots of stock car racing – make some modifications to a vehicle and put it on the track.

Jared Gilson is one of those drivers.

“I don’t know, one of my buddies was racing and he was, like, ‘you gotta get into it, you gotta get into it,’” he said, “so we decided to buy a car and then we were like, ‘we’re going to go to Can-Am and race.’”

His racing experience before this was as a spectator.

“I mean, I went to the races a lot when I was younger, but no, not really,” he said.

He loved the sport so much he took the jump and spent some money.

“One of my buddies had a car that he was going to sell,” he said, “so we just bought it from him and then we brought it to the track, and we’ve been making changes since then.”

For his first year on the track, he’s been pleasantly surprised.

“It’s going a lot better than I thought it was going to go, actually, I mean we’re doing pretty good,” he said. We had one top five, last week we were third, right now I think we’re third in points, so we’ve been doing all right.”

It’s certainly a work in progress each week at Can-Am.

“We’ve done everything you can,” he said. “We’ve switched the suspension probably almost every week trying to get it right and I think we’ve got it right now. All the guys in Thunderstock usually, I mean, they know that I’m new, so they’re willing to help out and I’ve got a good crew chief.”

From spectator to racer, Jared Gilson is living out his dream at Can-Am.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.