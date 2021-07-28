Advertisement

First donations come in from piggy bank program

Piggy banks
Piggy banks(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kids are making a difference one cent at a time.

The Victims Assistance Center is continuing its collaboration with Watertown Savings Bank, educating kids on the value of saving and giving through its “Little Philanthropist” program.

The two organizations gave away piggy banks and asked kids to save what they could over the past couple of months. Children keep some of the saved money, but the teaching here is that some money goes to the Victims Assistance Center so other kids affected by violence at home can get help.

On Wednesday, the first donations were accepted.

“It’s just a really great reward when you give back to the community, so starting that early for kids, I think, is so great. They’re able to help somebody that they may know or they may not know but they live around here and they might be, you know, going through something similar,” said Madelaine Taylor, development director, Victims Assistance Center.

If you are looking to cash in those coins, there will be another collection next Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of First Presbyterian Church on Washington Street in Watertown.

