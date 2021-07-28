Advertisement

Graveside services for Frances E. Smith, 77, of Madrid

Graveside services for Frances E. Smith, 77, a resident of 2700 County Rt. 28, Madrid, will be...
Graveside services for Frances E. Smith, 77, a resident of 2700 County Rt. 28, Madrid, will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10 am. at Brookside Cemetery in Waddington.(Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Frances E. Smith, 77, a resident of 2700 County Rt. 28, Madrid, will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10 am. at Brookside Cemetery in Waddington.  Mrs. Smith passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 22, 2021 at her home.

Frances is survived by a son, Charles Woodard, Madrid; a daughter, Gail Woodard, Ogdensburg; her five beloved grandchildren and four great-grandchild.  Frances is also survived by a brother, Ernest and Andrea Wikel, Sacramento, CA and two sisters, Darlene and Gary Middlemiss, Madrid and DeeDee Brubacher, Wappinger’s Falls, NY as well as several nieces and nephews.  She was pre-deceased by her parents, a brother Gye Wikel; a sister, Gail Jones and a grandson, Jesse.

Born in Yonkers, NY on November 10, 1943 to the late Ernest J. and Frances E. Vickery Wikel, she married Winston Woodard and Robert Smith.  Frances was a self-employed entrepreneur and also worked  at the Defelsco Company in Ogdensburg.  In her free time, Frances was an accomplished woodworker who has built many items for her family and to sell.  She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.  Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

