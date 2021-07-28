Inmates charged in alleged jail drug-smuggling attempt

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two inmates are accused of conspiring to smuggle drugs into the St. Lawrence County jail.

Sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Schuyler Mitchell and 49-year-old David Clark Jr. were each charged with fifth degree conspiracy in connection with a July 12 incident.

That’s the same day 19-year-old Nicole Laclair of Massena was accused of trying to smuggle suboxone into the jail.

Deputies did not directly link the arrests, except by the date of the incident.

Mitchell and Clark were issued tickets to appear in Canton town court at a later date.

In the meantime, they’re still being held in county jail.

