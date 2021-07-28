Low turnout at a Watertown COVID-19 vaccine clinic, officials emphasize the importance of getting the shot

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was not the turnout they were expecting as it was a slow day at a Watertown COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic was put on by North Country Family Health Center at Case Middle School.

Marketing Director April Fallon reported around 20 people stopped by for a shot two hours into the clinic.

She says there was an emphasis to get school-aged kids vaccinated. So, officials doled out doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which anyone 12 and older can get, alongside the Johnson and Johnson shot on Tuesday.

Fallon urges people to get vaccinated as the Delta Variant spreads nationwide.

“We’ve been through one shutdown, and we really don’t want to go through another. Very important right now for people to realize that it really is beyond an individual decision. This decision to get vaccinated helps us as a community,” said Fallon.

The North Country Family Health Center has vaccines available at their Arsenal Street location. You can contact them at 315-782-9450 to set up a time to get your shot.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.