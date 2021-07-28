Advertisement

3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella

McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.(Source: McCormick/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings for possible salmonella contamination.

They are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The products were shipped to 32 states, as well as Bermuda and Canada, between June 20 and July 21.

Kroger, Target and Walmart are among the stores that sold them.

Mccormick says it doesn’t know of anyone getting sick from the products.

Consumers are asked to throw away the products and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coroner’s report reveals new information about the manner of death for Watertown Firefighter...
Coroner’s report reveals manner and cause of Firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
A Chamont woman is bidding for the chance to keep her home
Chaumont woman fights to keep home in bizarre property dispute
New York State DEC
State purchases nearly 8,000 acres in St. Lawrence County
Andrew Petrie
Ogdensburg man charged, jailed in larcenies
Mask guidance
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US

Latest News

A bystander heard the baby crying from inside the car.
RAW: Baby rescued from hot car outside Las Vegas casino
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Officials: 2 dead, dozens hurt at Texas chemical plant leak
The village of Potsdam was awarded $10 million in 2019 under the state's Downtown...
State doubles awards for revitalizing downtowns
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy
In theory, the bill would provide $1.2 trillion in total spending with nearly $600 billion to...
Biden’s plans aim to manufacture more US factory jobs