Morning Checkup: the importance of primary care

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Primary care is very important to a person’s overall health.

Brooke Davidson is a physician assistant at Samaritan Family Health’s clinic in Cape Vincent.

She says primary care providers manage a number of chronic illnesses, including heart disease, stroke and hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and asthma.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

There’s a list of Samaritan’s primary care options at samaritanhealth.com.

