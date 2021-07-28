Advertisement

NY to require state employees to get vaccines, or get tested

New York coronavirus
New York coronavirus(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York will require all state employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by Labor Day or undergo weekly tests for COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The governor announced the policy Wednesday in a Zoom call with the nonprofit Association for a Better New York.

In mandating either the shots or frequent testing for government workers, Cuomo is following on the heels of California and New York City, which announced similar policies for employees earlier this week.

New York, like other states, has seen a rising number of coronavirus cases linked to the Delta variant. New infections have climbed more than 400 percent since the end of June.

