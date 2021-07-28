Odgensburg Library - August Events

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

This August the library will continue to host summer reading activities and offer incentives to children for completing books. We will feature a new animal each week and offer fun and educational programming relating to that animal. We will be featuring rabbits, turtles, birds and bears. We will also be having some messy outdoor activities including tie dye (bring your own shirt) and squirt gun painting.

For more information call: 315-393-4325

Library Hours

Mondays and Tuesdays 9:30 am to 5:00 pm

Wednesdays 11:30 am to 7:00 pm

Thursdays and Fridays 9:30 am to 5:00 pm

Bookstore Hours

Wednesdays 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Thursdays and Fridays 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Programs

Curbside Crafts

Day: Mondays-Fridays

Time: During Business Hours

Location: Ogdensburg Public Library

Description: Reserve a craft by calling 315-393-4325. Each kit contains a craft and a fact sheet about this week’s animal. Our first week will be rabbits! All Ages.

Music and Movement

Day: Tuesdays

Time: 11:00 am

Location: Ogdensburg Public Library

Description: A preschool movement and socialization class. Jump your jiggles out and wiggles your waggles away with music, instruments and sensory play. This program will be held outdoors during good weather.

Ages 2-5

Crafts in the Park

Day: Fridays

Time: 2:00 pm

Location: Ogdensburg Public Library

Description: Animal themed crafts, activities and stories. Elementary Age children.

Book Walks

Day: Monday – Friday

Time: During Business Hours

Date: Everybunny Count – August 2nd – August 6th

Pigeon Finds a Hotdog - August 16th – August 20th

Location: Ogdensburg Public Library

Description: A walk in library park featuring a picture book. All Ages.

Tie Dye

Day: Wednesday

Time: 2:00 pm

Date: August 11

Location: Ogdensburg Public Library

Description: Bring your own shirt and we provide the dye and expertise! An older cotton shirt works best. Teens and tweens.

Squirt Gun Painting

Day: Wednesday

Time: 2:00 pm

Date: August 25

Location: Ogdensburg Public Library

Description: Paint using squirt guns! Ages 4-9.

Fishing Gear Checkout

The library will now be loaning out fishing gear. Fishing equipment can be checked out by children and adults (those 16 years and older must have a fishing license) You can keep fishing items for up to one week.

Available items:

· Adult Fishing Poles

· Tackle Boxes

· Nets

· Pliers/Grippers

· Children’s Fishing Kits

Summer Reading

This summer we will be running an 8-week summer reading program with a new animal theme each week, book walks, prizes for reading, crafts and messy outdoor games. The program began on July 5th and will continue till August 31.

Each week will have a different animal theme such as rabbits, turtles, birds and bears.

Reading incentives will be given out all summer in the form of raffle tickets and small prizes. Every 5 chapters or picture books read will earn children a prize and a ticket for one of our grand prizes. We will be drawing the winners of the grand prizes at the end of the summer.

Stay safe and keep reading!

Dorian

