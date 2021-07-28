Shane D. Castner, 56, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Shane D. Castner passed away Monday, July 26th at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 54 years old.

Memorial Service for Shane will be held on Friday, July 30th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Calling hours will be held prior to the service 12 pm – 2pm at the funeral home.

Born July 28, 1966, in Inglewood, CA the son to Michael and Susie Simmons Castner.

Surviving is his son, Shane, Dexter; stepmom Shayrn Castner, grandson Wyatt Castner, brother Michael Castner, 2 sisters, Anna Jones, Christina Castner several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Shane enjoyed fishing, the great outdoors and writing lyrics, especially enjoyed the time he played in the band “Heavensent”.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

