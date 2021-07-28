Stone Mills Craft Fair coming up

STONE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - The 51st Craft Fair at Stone Mills is coming up soon.

Deb Galloway from the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum says the three-day event will feature many handmade local crafts.

The craft fair is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 8.

Local musician Joey Collins will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Good Eaton’s BBQ will be there all weekend. There’s also a snack bar the museum runs.

Admission is $2.

