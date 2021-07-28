Sunny & comfortable
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a great day to get outside.
Fog and clouds will break up early to give us mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Temperatures gradually drop heading into the evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Thursday will be partly sunny and there’s a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
The temperature drops 10 degrees on Friday, so It will feel a bit more like the beginning of September than the end of July and beginning of August.
Friday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
It stays cool through the weekend.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and 70. Sunday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
We’ll have sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.