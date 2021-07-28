Advertisement

Sunny & comfortable

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a great day to get outside.

Fog and clouds will break up early to give us mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Temperatures gradually drop heading into the evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and there’s a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The temperature drops 10 degrees on Friday, so It will feel a bit more like the beginning of September than the end of July and beginning of August.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It stays cool through the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and 70. Sunday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We’ll have sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

