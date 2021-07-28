Advertisement

Susan J. Blackmer, 61, of Lisbon

By Submitted by funeral home
Jul. 28, 2021
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Blackmer, 61, of Lisbon passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in her home peacefully.

Susan was born November 7, 1959 in Suffern, New York; a daughter of the late Roger and Barbara (Rivers) Blackmer. She graduated from Canton High School and attended Canton College, obtaining an Associates of Nursing degree. Susan worked at Rite Aid in Ogdensburg for 23 years. She was an integral member of Heart To Heart, she enjoyed feeding the birds, ceramics, and barn quilts. Susan was an extremely crafty lady enjoying all sorts of DIY projects. As a cancer survivor, she knew how delicate life could be so live every day, and love your family.

Susan is survived by her husband of 47 years and father to her children, Charles Gratto; four children, Carrie (Charlie) Madore; Benjamin Gratto (Stacy Schroeder); Tyler (Tawny) Gratto and Lindsey Gratto (Nathan Griffith); eight grandchildren, Reece Schroeder, Presley Gratto, Korbin Gratto, Quinten Gratto, Lorelei Gratto, Shannon Truesdell, Teasha Conant and Wyatt Gratto; as well as four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Cindy Daniels and a brother, Mark Blackmer.

In addition to her parents, a sister, Pricilla Lucas predeceased her.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Elm & Carlton Streets; Buffalo, New York 14263 or online at give.roswellpark.org.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Susan J. Blackmer are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

