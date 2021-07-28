Advertisement

Woman pulled over for speeding faces drug charges

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A woman wanted on a bench warrant was stopped by state police for speeding Tuesday and then found to be in possession of a variety of drugs.

Troopers say they pulled over 39-year-old Holly Snyder of Massena for speeding on State Route 37 in the town of Massena.

Police say they arrested her on a warrant from Massena village court .

During Snyder’s arrest, troopers say they found buprenorphine and Adderall pills, digital scales, and a quantity of cocaine in her possession.

She was charged with third- and fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and two counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Snyder was arraigned in village court and jailed on the bench warrant. Troopers did not say what the warrant was for.

She will reappear in court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coroner’s report reveals new information about the manner of death for Watertown Firefighter...
Coroner’s report reveals manner and cause of Firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
A Chamont woman is bidding for the chance to keep her home
Chaumont woman fights to keep home in bizarre property dispute
New York State DEC
State purchases nearly 8,000 acres in St. Lawrence County
Andrew Petrie
Ogdensburg man charged, jailed in larcenies
Mask guidance
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US

Latest News

Local and federal officials will be distributing oral rabies baits this summer.
Rabies bait drop gets underway
Morning Checkup: the importance of primary care
Morning Checkup: the importance of primary care
Craft Fair at Stone Mills
Stone Mills Craft Fair coming up
Police lights
Inmates charged in alleged jail drug-smuggling attempt