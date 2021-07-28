Woman pulled over for speeding faces drug charges

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A woman wanted on a bench warrant was stopped by state police for speeding Tuesday and then found to be in possession of a variety of drugs.

Troopers say they pulled over 39-year-old Holly Snyder of Massena for speeding on State Route 37 in the town of Massena.

Police say they arrested her on a warrant from Massena village court .

During Snyder’s arrest, troopers say they found buprenorphine and Adderall pills, digital scales, and a quantity of cocaine in her possession.

She was charged with third- and fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and two counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Snyder was arraigned in village court and jailed on the bench warrant. Troopers did not say what the warrant was for.

She will reappear in court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.