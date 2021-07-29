Advertisement

Bait drop helps vaccinate animals against rabies

Local and federal officials will be distributing oral rabies baits this summer.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local and federal officials have started distributing oral rabies baits around the north country this week.

The baits are being distributed by hand and will also be dropped from low-flying planes, weather permitting.

The bait is typically dropped in wooded areas where you can find raccoons, coyotes, and foxes.

Once the animals eat the bait, they become vaccinated against rabies.

“So you may find some baits in your lawn, maybe in your driveway. If you need to, you can use a glove or a plastic bag to pick those up, and just toss them in the woods where wildlife will find those baits,” said Lisa Lagos, Jefferson County Public Health educator.

The drop started on Monday and will continue through August 24.

For more information, click here.

