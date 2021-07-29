Blood drive at Salmon Run Mall today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage so they’re teaming up with the Salmon Run Mall to host the Summer Full of Life blood drive Thursday afternoon.

It goes from 1 to 6 p.m. in the court area of the mall near Paint it! Pottery.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org, use the blood donor app, or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

