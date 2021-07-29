Advertisement

CBC: Canadian border workers in Cornwall face harassment & discrimination

U.S. -Canada border
U.S. -Canada border(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNWALL, Ontario (WWNY) - Employees at Canada’s port of entry near Massena have been subjected to instances of harassment, racism and homophobia, the CBC reports.

A third party reviewed the Canadian Border Service Agency’s Cornwall office and found employees faced challenges from both inside and outside.

The port of entry not only joins the U.S. and Canada, but also joins both countries with Cornwall Island, which is part of the Akwesasne Mohawk territory.

The outside firm interviewed current and former employees in May and June and conducted surveys online.

Obtaining better protection against workplace harassment and discrimination was given as one of the reasons the unions representing 8,500 CBSA employees voted to go on strike in early August, putting in jeopardy Canada’s plans to allow vaccinated Americans to cross the border.

