Credit union opens branch in Heuvelton

St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union
St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Banking returns to Heuvelton for the first time since last year.

St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened a branch in Heuvelton Thursday.

People haven’t been able to bank there since Community Bank closed its branch last year. It was the last bank branch in the village.

Also, the credit union is offering convenient services missing before, like drive-thru banking.

“The village residents of this area are very used to having a very close financial institution and the services,” said

Todd Mashaw, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union CEO. “We also saw the village of Heuvelton seems to be thriving for a small village in the north country. They’re doing a lot here.”

The Heuvelton Historical Association bought and renovated the building the credit union moved into. The association also owns and operates Pickens Hall next door.

