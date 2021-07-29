Advertisement

Henderson Harbor to celebrate Christmas in July

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Henderson Harbor will be hosting its 7th annual Christmas in July celebration beginning Friday.

Gail Smith and Susan VanBenschoten appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

The fun kicks off Friday with Band in the Bay. Barry Smith and friends will make music on a pontoon boat from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a number of events including a classic car parade and show, gingerbread house competition, Santas on jet skis parade and fireworks.

People are encouraged to decorate their camps and boats for Christmas. There will be a parade of boats at 7:45 p.m.

For more information or if you’d like to register your boat, jet ski or camp to win a prize, click here.

