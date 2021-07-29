Infrastructure deal gets north country $$$

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Millions of dollars will land at north country airports, under the massive infrastructure deal announced Tuesday in Washington.

The agreement between a group of Democratic and Republican senators provides for $550 billion “in new federal money to help repair the nation’s aging roads and bridges, expand access to public transit and build out the nation’s electric vehicle charging stations,” the New York Times reported.

Final passage of the deal by congress is not certain; it must still get past the entire Senate, and then the House. It faces significant obstacles in both, from politicians on both the left and right.

All together, four north country airports stand to get more than $12 million from the deal - Ogdensburg gets $5,101,240; Watertown, $5,084,660; Massena and Potsdam, $1,480,000 each.

According to a press release from New York Senator - and Senate Majority Leader - Chuck Schumer, New York state as a whole will get nearly $14 billion to fix up roads and bridges, and build electrical charging stations for electric cars.

The state will also get nearly $60 billion for rail projects, and billions for clean drinking water and sewer improvements.

“This deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure,” Schumer said in a statement.

“From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.