James H. Simpson, 70, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - James H. Simpson, 70, of 121 Fearl Bridge Road passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

James was born on January 23, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late James and Elizabeth (Brunkel) Simpson. He married Carol E. Dundon.

James had strong work ethics that he applied to Simpson Seeding Inc. which he owned and operated for 26 years with his wife and partner Carol until their retirement in 2015. Besides his work, James enjoyed spending time with friends and family, music, fishing, and numerous sports, especially golf and football. He was always ready to help his friends, neighbors, and family.

Besides his wife Carol, James is survived by his daughter Jessica Eir (Matthew Eric) Ray of Peru, NY; his stepson Edzui Szumowski; two grandchildren Evalee Blue and Jeremiah Matthew Ray; and a stepbrother Henry Galm of Elizabethtown, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents James and Elizabeth; his sister Carol Simpson; and a stepbrother Leonard Galm.

As per his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made in James’ memory to the Potsdam Humane Society.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home where family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

