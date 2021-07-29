Joseph A. Abbass, 88, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph A. Abbass, 88, of 125 N. Washington St., died Wednesday afternoon at his residence where he was under the care of his family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00am at St. James Church in Carthage. A calling hour at the church will precede the funeral service from 10:00am – 11:00am. A full obituary will be published in tomorrow’s paper. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.

