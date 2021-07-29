Jury convicts former Potsdam man on drug charges

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A former Potsdam man, who now lives in Syracuse, has been found guilty in St. Lawrence County Court.

A jury returned its verdict Thursday against 21-year-old Jay McKinney, Jr., finding him guilty of drug possession and use of drug paraphernalia.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua says McKinney was found with cocaine and packaging materials in March 2020.

McKinney could get up to 9 years in prison when he’s sentenced September 21.

