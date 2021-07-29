Lady Cyclone plays in national soccer tournament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A local soccer player had a chance to play in a national tournament with a club team.

Delaney Callahan is making a name for herself in the Watertown soccer program.

As an eighth grader last year, she tallied 4 goals and 1 assist in five games for the Lady Cyclones. Her future is bright.

She also participated for a club team, Syracuse Developmental Academy. She’s surrounded by outstanding talent.

“We’re all very good, the girls are super nice,” she said. “We’re all very talented and we play together as a team very well, which is why I think we did so well at these tournaments.”

By “tournaments,” she’s talking about participating in a national event in Denver, Colorado. Her team was part of the under-14 tournament.

“We ended up playing four in all, four a day – or one a day,” she said. “The fields were super nice, the scenery was really pretty, and the competition was awesome.”

She was certainly impressed with the skill level of the competition in the tournament.

“They were very well skilled,” she said. “All of them had good sportsmanship and they were very even games and they gave us very good competition. There were teams from everywhere.”

Delaney Callahan’s experience in Denver should translate into her upcoming season in the Frontier League.

“I think I’m going to take what I learned in Colorado and I’m going to give it my best in Watertown and help my team out as much as I can,” she said, “because I think I play at a very good level, and I’ll try my best to put it into this team in Watertown.”

Chances are Delaney Callahan will play in many big games in the future.

