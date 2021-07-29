Advertisement

Massena man indicted on manslaughter charge in pedestrian’s death

Blakely Houle
Blakely Houle(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old Massena man in connection with a fatal crash.

Blakely Houle has been indicted on counts of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and first-degree and second-degree assault in the death of 30-year-old James Hayes of Massena.

Houle allegedly struck and killed Hayes with his minivan on Massena’s Center Street the night of May 29.

In addition to being charged in Hayes’ death, Houle is also charged with attempted assault against David Westurn and A.J. Perone, who were also there on the street that night.

See our earlier report.

