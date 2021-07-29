Massena welcomes more pro anglers to St. Lawrence River

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - They’re revved up for four days of pro bass fishing in Massena. Major League Fishing makes its second visit there this year – this time with a whole bunch more anglers.

They line up on State Route 131. They launch boat after boat at the intake. And then everyone heads out on the river. Most have a game plan of some type.

“I think I’m going to pull up short and check one or two places. It depends on what happens there – where my next move is,” said Braxton Setzer, Major League Fishing Pro Circuit competitor.

“I’m just going to go swing on ‘em, hope for the best,” said Colby Miller, Major League Fishing Pro Circuit competitor.

Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour stopped here in June. Now it’s the Pro Circuit swinging into town. Massena is MLF’s northernmost stop.

“It’s a one-of a kind place, it really is. It’s beautiful up here. You know, it’s the middle of summer, at my house it’s 100 degrees right now,” said Setzer.

“It’s been in the 100s every day in Louisiana so coming here and being in the 60s – it’s a big change but I like it,” said Miller.

Some 160 competitors head out on the water. That’s twice as many as any other pro bass tourney in St. Lawrence County this year.

It’s the final tournament of the year for most of the anglers, so there’s a lot on the line. That includes the prize money: $135,000 top prize and a $900,000 purse.

The tourney runs through Sunday. Takeoffs are at 6:30 in the morning and weigh-ins at 3 in the afternoon at the Massena Intake Boat Launch.

