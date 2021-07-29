Advertisement

New law prohibits schools from suing parents over unpaid school meals

File photo, school lunch line
File photo, school lunch line(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo has outlawed something he calls “cruel” and “draconian.”

He signed legislation Thursday that prohibits New York schools from filing lawsuits against parents or guardians for unpaid school meals.

Cuomo says, in recent years, there have been infrequent cases across the country of school districts threatening to file lawsuits or take families to court to collect money.

“Taking families to court over unpaid school meals is cruel, draconian, and runs counter to a school’s fundamental mission to ensure the wellbeing of every student,” Cuomo said in a prepared statement. “This legislation builds upon this administration’s work to end lunch shaming in New York and makes it clear that no family in need should have to endure a burdensome and costly legal process over their children’s nutritional health.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows a person in a UTV attempting to tow away a piece of equipment from Big...
Massena businessman describes violent robbery
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies, Watertown concert still planned
Woman pulled over for speeding faces drug charges
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter
Watertown fire chief on Peyton Morse findings: ‘We’re left with pretty hard questions’

Latest News

Jay McKinney, Jr.
Jury convicts former Potsdam man on drug charges
WWNY Lady Cyclone plays in national soccer tournament
Peyton Morse
Lawmaker echoes Watertown fire chief’s call for transparency in Peyton Morse death
Ogdensburg International Airport
Infrastructure deal gets north country $$$
Local and federal officials will be distributing oral rabies baits this summer.
Bait drop helps vaccinate animals against rabies