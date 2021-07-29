New law prohibits schools from suing parents over unpaid school meals

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo has outlawed something he calls “cruel” and “draconian.”

He signed legislation Thursday that prohibits New York schools from filing lawsuits against parents or guardians for unpaid school meals.

Cuomo says, in recent years, there have been infrequent cases across the country of school districts threatening to file lawsuits or take families to court to collect money.

“Taking families to court over unpaid school meals is cruel, draconian, and runs counter to a school’s fundamental mission to ensure the wellbeing of every student,” Cuomo said in a prepared statement. “This legislation builds upon this administration’s work to end lunch shaming in New York and makes it clear that no family in need should have to endure a burdensome and costly legal process over their children’s nutritional health.”

