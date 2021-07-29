Advertisement

Organizers pleased with turnout at Croghan Street Fair

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A new summer event makes its debut in the north country. The first-ever Croghan Street Fair got underway Thursday.

The rain didn’t dampen how much fun people were having.

More than 25 vendors from all over the north country were on hand selling desserts, jewelry, and other homemade goods. For entertainment, people enjoyed live music and dancing as well as a family scavenger hunt to explore Croghan businesses.

Organizers say the event turned out better than they could have imagined.

“We’re very happy, we’re party people up here in the north country, so we’re glad people are out here braving the weather and came here to see us,” said Brooke Payte and Lisa Virkler.

There are more festivities where that came from. Due North performs at 6 p.m. and the event goes through 8 p.m.

Organizers say there will be two more opportunities to come to the fair - one in August and one in September.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows a person in a UTV attempting to tow away a piece of equipment from Big...
Massena businessman describes violent robbery
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies, Watertown concert still planned
Woman pulled over for speeding faces drug charges
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter
Watertown fire chief on Peyton Morse findings: ‘We’re left with pretty hard questions’

Latest News

Blakely Houle
Massena man indicted on manslaughter charge in pedestrian’s death
WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
Unions, local leaders weigh in on Cuomo’s COVID vaccination mandate
WWNY Organizers pleased with turnout at Croghan Street Fair
Person donating blood
Severe shortage, emergency need bring donors to blood drive