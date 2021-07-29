Organizers pleased with turnout at Croghan Street Fair

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A new summer event makes its debut in the north country. The first-ever Croghan Street Fair got underway Thursday.

The rain didn’t dampen how much fun people were having.

More than 25 vendors from all over the north country were on hand selling desserts, jewelry, and other homemade goods. For entertainment, people enjoyed live music and dancing as well as a family scavenger hunt to explore Croghan businesses.

Organizers say the event turned out better than they could have imagined.

“We’re very happy, we’re party people up here in the north country, so we’re glad people are out here braving the weather and came here to see us,” said Brooke Payte and Lisa Virkler.

There are more festivities where that came from. Due North performs at 6 p.m. and the event goes through 8 p.m.

Organizers say there will be two more opportunities to come to the fair - one in August and one in September.

