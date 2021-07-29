Advertisement

Possible showers on the way

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have sunny skies to start, although you could run into some isolated fog on your commute.

Clouds roll in late morning into the afternoon and there’s a 40 percent chance of rain. Showers could stick with us on and off throughout the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Some rain could linger overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

There’s a very small chance of rain Friday morning. There will be sunshine by afternoon, but it will be chilly. Highs will only be in the mid-60s.

It stays on the cool side for the weekend, with highs right around 70 both days. It will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain.

It doesn’t start to warm up and feel like August until Tuesday. It will be around 70 on Monday and in the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny all three days with a small chance of rain on Wednesday.

