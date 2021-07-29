Severe shortage, emergency need bring donors to blood drive

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm bell. There’s a severe blood shortage and an emergency need for donors.

The Red Cross and the Salmon Run Mall teamed up Thursday to host the “Summer Full of Life” blood drive.

Officials say there’s a blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rises.

According to the Red Cross, one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

Robert Pruitt has donated up to 4 gallons of blood in his lifetime.

“Every time I do this right here, it gives me such a personal gratification to know there’s so many more people. I’ll never meet them but I know I’ve helped them,” he said.

There’s such a need for blood, the Red Cross is offering donors a $10 Amazon gift card, and a chance to win a year’s worth of gasoline. Find out where you can donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

