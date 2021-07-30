11th Louisville Turtle Trot in a couple weeks

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a run next month to help out the Louisville Fire Department.

Organizer Jerry Manor says it’s called the Louisville Turkey Trot because the firefighters are known as the Louisville Turtles.

The trot starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 14 at Whalen Park in Louisville.

It’s a 3.4-mile walk/run along the St. Lawrence River.

Registration is $25 for adults and $6 for children 11 and under.

People can register at 8:30 a.m. the day of the race, online at wilsonhillassoc.com and also online at runsignup.com.

