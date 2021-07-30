Anne Jeanette Daly O’Donnell, 96, of Canton, New York and Somerville, Massachusetts died peacefully at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus on July 27, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Anne Jeanette Daly O’Donnell, 96, of Canton, New York and Somerville, Massachusetts died peacefully at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus on July 27, 2021. Born in Somerville on July 16, 1925 she married John J. O’Donnell, Jr. in 1949.

During World War II, Anne worked as an international telephone operator and often told stories of the satisfaction she felt as she helped to connect families separated by war. She later worked for decades at the Somerville Hospital where she also derived great pleasure helping people in need. She was a kind, loving and positive friend who was adored by many for her ability to brighten their lives with a sympathetic ear, a delightful sense of humor and a strong cup of tea.

After her retirement she enjoyed traveling, visiting family and especially spending time with her nieces, Monica Daly and Geraldine Fontana and the entire Bagley clan.

She is survived by a daughter, Annemarie FitzRandolph of Canton, NY and a son and his wife, Michael and Nancy O’Donnell of Goffstown, NH; four grandchildren, Caitlin FitzRandolph of Pelham Manor, NY; Colin and Maya FitzRandolph of Cape Town, South Africa; Michael O’Donnell, Jr. of South Boston, MA; Jennifer O’Donnell and Michael Essman of New Boston, NH; four great grandchildren, Powell and Penelope Bos and Declan and Denison FitzRandolph. Anne was predeceased by her namesake infant great granddaughter, Maxwell Daly FitzRandolph earlier this year.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated in August in Boston with burial at the Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. The family wishes to thank the staff at United Helpers Maplewood Campus for the extraordinary care and compassion she received while a resident there.

Condolences and photos can be sent online to www.islandviewfs.com

