Barbara Jean Havens, 86, formerly of Ogdensburg,

A Memorial Mass for Barbara Jean Havens, 86, of Clay, NY and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton, NY, at 10:00AM with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Barbara Jean Havens, 86, of Clay, NY and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton, NY, at 10:00AM with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Havens passed away on November 10, 2020.

Barbara was born in Ogdensburg, New York, on May 13, 1934, to the late Harold and Mary Myers. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1952 and married Joseph B. Havens, Jr in August of 1953. She retired as the Director of the Medical Record Department at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, NY where she worked for about 38 years. Barbara also served as the president of the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union and as a board member for many years after. She was a lifelong member of the Notre Dame Parish.

In her free time, she enjoyed ceramics, flower arranging, bowling, reading, swimming, playing cards, music, Red Hats, and sunsets. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending summers at Pleasant Lake with her children and grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her son, Chris (Mary Anne) Havens, Comfort, TX; daughter, Carol (David) Blackburn, Clay, NY; son-in-law, Ronald Finley, Ogdensburg, NY; five grandchildren, Brent Blackburn, Liverpool, NY, Jeremy (Amanda) Blackburn, Clay, NY, Ashley (Jon) Putney, Heuvelton, NY, Zach (Julie LeFleur-Spooner) Finley, Heuvelton, NY, Wynne (Brandon) Melland, San Antonio, TX; great-grandchildren, Ross, Abigail, Aidan, Cole, Liana, Gabriel, Isabel, Lily and Jude. Barbara was predeceased by Joseph B. Havens, Jr. and a daughter, Diane Finley. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.