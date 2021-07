WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will build into the area tomorrow and clear out the skies. Expect some showers overnight with lows in the 50′s.

Friday will start off cloudy, but expect some sunshine by afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 60′s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70′s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.