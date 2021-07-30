Diane M. Lasiege, 73, of Massena

Ms. Lasiege passed away at her home on Thursday (Jul 29, 2021) with her family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Diane M. Lasiege, age 73 of Massena, will be held on Monday (August 2, 2021) at 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Lay Speaker Daniel Washburn officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2:00 to 6:00pm. Ms. Lasiege passed away at her home on Thursday (Jul 29, 2021) with her family by her side.

Surviving are two sons Karl Dimock, Rodney Dimock of Ogdensburg, a daughter Myra Raymon & her companion Michael Ferguson of Massena; grandchildren Nicole Dimock & her companion Robert Law, Ryan Dimock & his companion Lindsey Clark, Justin Raymon & his wife Lindsay, Shelby Raymon and Nathanial Ferguson; a great-grandchild Cambrie Raymon; four brothers Les Baker of Pyrites, Robin Baker of Pyrites, Kerry Baker of Norfolk and Robert O’Connor of Utica; two sisters Dawn Cotto of Utica and Darlene Lawrence of Syracuse; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Diane was predeceased by her parents George & Leona, a longtime companion William Forbes; many brothers & sisters and a great-grandchild Syriah M. Raymon.

She was born on January 27, 1948 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of George & Leona (Lousey) Lawrence. She attended Ogdensburg Schools for her education, and later married Daniel Dimock, which ended in divorce.

During her career she worked as a housekeeper for local businesses, activities aid for United Helpers and babysat her grandchildren for many years. Diane was a member of the Ogdensburg Senior Citizens Group and enjoyed baking, playing bingo, going for car rides, traveling, and being with her family.

