Had enough rain? July was wettest on record for Watertown, Lowville

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Are you sick of the rain? ? July 2021 is going down in history as the wettest July ever for Watertown and Lowville.

According to the Northeast Climate Control Center at Cornell University, Watertown’s airport recorded 7-point-4 inches of rain in July, smashing the old record set in 1995. Normal rainfall totals for Watertown hover around three inches. The records go back to 1949.

Lowville recorded almost eight inches of rain in July, breaking the old record for July rainfall set back in 2005. The records in Lowville go back to 1891- that’s 130 years of data- and this July is the wettest July ever.

Not to leave Massena out -it record more than 5 inches of rain- making it the 7th wettest July on record.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.