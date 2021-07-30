Advertisement

Millions of dollars could land at north country airports

Ogdensburg International Airport
Ogdensburg International Airport(wwny)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It should arrive in the nick of time – millions of dollars for airports in St. Lawrence County.

“We’re very excited about it,” said Ogdensburg International Airport manager Stephanie Saracco. “It will extremely helpful for us and positive for us.”

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer this week detailed the benefits of a $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure deal for airports. Ogdensburg airport would get $5.1 million. They have some ideas on how to use it.

“Runway improvements. Any kind of safety or security upgrades that might need to be done. Those are the kind of things this infrastructure package is for. And that’s what we’ll be using it for,” Saracco said.

Airports in Massena and Potsdam would get almost $1.5 million each. Potsdam already has a $3 million taxiway replacement underway. Money made available in the infrastructure bill would make even more possible.

“It’s definitely transformational for the airport,” said Potsdam village administrator Greg Thompson. “Hopefully, we can put that towards the apron and possibly even the expansion of the runway.”

The infrastructure bill also has an unusual feature for airport grants. They can be used for terminal improvements. Massena may do that.

“We’ve been in planning process for the future of our airport. And we have some good ideas going forward and we’ll just have to see how that money would fund some of those projects,” said Town of Massena deputy supervisor Sam Carbone.

Watertown International Airport stands to get five million dollars. Airport manager Grant Sussey says they may be able to get a jump start on improvements that may have been two to three years away from happening.

The infrastructure bill still has to survive an amendment process in the Senate. Then, both houses would have to pass it. President Joe Biden is ready to sign.

The infrastructure bill also has millions of dollars for bridges and ports. But what bridges and what ports would get that money hasn’t been specified yet. Officials hope it will provide money for the Ogdensburg-Prescott international bridge. It needs extensive rehabilitation. An expansion project also begins next year at the Port of Ogdensburg.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows a person in a UTV attempting to tow away a piece of equipment from Big...
Massena businessman describes violent robbery
Blakely Houle
Massena man indicted on manslaughter charge in pedestrian’s death
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies, Watertown concert still planned
Jay McKinney, Jr.
Jury convicts former Potsdam man on drug charges

Latest News

A farmer's market is held in Chaumont every week, to help some residents get access to fresh...
With no grocery store, Chaumont comes up with temporary fix for fresh produce
Coronavirus graphic
Doctors, nurses brace for third wave of COVID infections
Rainy weather
Had enough rain? July was wettest on record for Watertown, Lowville
In 2010, we met a man in St. Lawrence County who's truck was running on wood
Blast from the past: A different sort of alternative energy vehicle