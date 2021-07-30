Advertisement

Mostly sunny & on the cool side

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be cool today and through the weekend, but it starts to warm up again next week.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain early Friday. Then clouds clear out and it becomes mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

It stays mostly clear overnight, sending lows down to around 50.

Saturday starts mostly sunny with clouds increasing toward the end of the day. Highs will be around 70. Saturday has a 20 percent chance of rain.

Showers are likely on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

There’s a small chance of rain on Monday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

It stays mostly sunny Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday and in the upper 70s on Thursday.

