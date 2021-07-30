Advertisement

Rapids’ final game rained out, ending season

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were set to close their 2021 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season at home Thursday night hosting the Utica Blue Sox.

Steady rain throughout the day ended around 5 p.m. and the grounds crew at the fairgrounds worked for over two hours to try to get the field in playing condition.

But despite their efforts, the game had to be canceled.

A large crowd showed up on the final night of the season and several giveaways were held during the delay.

The Rapids finish the season with a 13-29 record, losing their final six games of the season.

