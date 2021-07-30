Stage Notes presents ‘The Theory of Relativity’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stage Notes in Watertown is presenting a virtual play this weekend.

It’s called “The Theory of Relativity” and Phillip Marra III is one of the actors.

He talked about the production on 7 News At Noon. You can watch his interview in the video above.

The show streams at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

You can buy tickets at showtix4u.com and at stagenoteswatertown.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.