Stage Notes presents ‘The Theory of Relativity’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stage Notes in Watertown is presenting a virtual play this weekend.

It’s called “The Theory of Relativity” and Phillip Marra III is one of the actors.

He talked about the production on 7 News At Noon. You can watch his interview in the video above.

The show streams at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

You can buy tickets at showtix4u.com and at stagenoteswatertown.org.

