Advertisement

Tammy Lee Barker, 58, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tammy Lee Barker, 58, of Watertown, died Wednesday evening July 28, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.  A graveside service will be in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, on Thursday August 5 at 10:30 am with Rev. Gary George, pastor of the Adams Village Baptist Church, officiating. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Tammy was born August 3, 1962 in Watertown, daughter of Robert and A. Eleanor (Fortune) Barker.  She graduated from South Jefferson Central School.  Following graduation she worked as a chef at Longway’s Diner, The Cadillac Club, and The Clubhouse after that she delivered newspapers for the Watertown Daily Times for several years.  She retired in 2009.

She is survived by three sons Jesse Holder, Watertown, John Barker, Syracuse, Jeffery Cowles, Utah; several grandchildren, one brother Robert Barker, FL; one daughter Leea Cowles, Lowville, and several grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, and two brothers Donald and Terry Barker.

Donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Rainy weather
Had enough rain? July was wettest on record for Watertown, Lowville
Candles
Cecile M. Hosmer, 91, of Watertown
Ms. Lasiege passed away at her home on Thursday (Jul 29, 2021) with her family by her side.
Diane M. Lasiege, 73, of Massena
Anne Jeanette Daly O’Donnell, 96, of Canton, New York and Somerville, Massachusetts died...
Anne Jeanette Daly O’Donnell, 96, of Canton

Obituaries

In 2010, we met a man in St. Lawrence County who's truck was running on wood
Blast from the past: A different sort of alternative energy vehicle
Stage Notes presents the Theory of Relativity
Stage Notes presents ‘The Theory of Relativity’
A Memorial Mass for Barbara Jean Havens, 86, of Clay, NY and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will...
Memorial Service: Barbara Jean Havens, 86, formerly of Ogdensburg
Stage Notes presents the Theory of Relativity
Stage Notes presents the Theory of Relativity
On Wednesday afternoon, after a long life well-lived, Mr. Abbass died at the age of 88 in the...
Josepha A. Abbass, 88, of Carthage
Jamaal Mellish
Accused killer of Fort Drum soldier claims innocence