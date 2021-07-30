WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tammy Lee Barker, 58, of Watertown, died Wednesday evening July 28, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. A graveside service will be in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, on Thursday August 5 at 10:30 am with Rev. Gary George, pastor of the Adams Village Baptist Church, officiating. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Tammy was born August 3, 1962 in Watertown, daughter of Robert and A. Eleanor (Fortune) Barker. She graduated from South Jefferson Central School. Following graduation she worked as a chef at Longway’s Diner, The Cadillac Club, and The Clubhouse after that she delivered newspapers for the Watertown Daily Times for several years. She retired in 2009.

She is survived by three sons Jesse Holder, Watertown, John Barker, Syracuse, Jeffery Cowles, Utah; several grandchildren, one brother Robert Barker, FL; one daughter Leea Cowles, Lowville, and several grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, and two brothers Donald and Terry Barker.

Donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.